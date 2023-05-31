CESER Announces New Funding Recipient to Fortify Energy Delivery Systems

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a seventh selection for the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response’s (CESER) University-Based Scalable Cyber-Physical Solutions Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). The selection, Florida State University’s Concurrent Learning Cyber-Physical Framework for Resilient Electric Power System (CyberPREPS) project, will enable transmission systems to survive a cyber incident while sustaining critical functions. This and other CESER-funded research, development, and deployment (RD&D) projects help support the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued efforts to safeguard U.S. critical infrastructure and advance the energy sector’s cybersecurity capabilities nationwide.

“CESER is proud to support university researchers and experts as they develop new tools and technologies to enable America’s energy sector to withstand cyber-attacks,” said Director of CESER, Puesh Kumar. “Partnering with and providing funding to academic institutions is just one way CESER pursues research, development, and deployment to bring innovative cybersecurity solutions to industry.”

This selection is in addition to the existing six RD&D projects that are developing scalable cyber-physical solutions and capabilities for the energy industry. Together, these projects support the security and resilience of the nation’s energy grid and advance the objectives of President Biden’s 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Additional CESER RD&D funding opportunities are underway to design and develop advanced cybersecurity tools and technologies for the energy sector via partnerships with the National Laboratories, universities, and the private sector.

For information about DOE’s efforts to strengthen the nation’s energy sector security and resilience, visit www.energy.gov/ceser.

Read more at DOE