CISA and Partners Promote Call to Action During National Supply Chain Integrity Month

In recognition of National Supply Chain Integrity Month, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is partnering with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Defense, and other government and industry partners to promote a call to action for a unified effort by organizations across the country to strengthen global supply chains.

Information and communications technology (ICT) systems underpin a broad range of critical infrastructure activities that support critical functions within our communities, such as generating electricity, operating hospitals, and supplying clean water. If vulnerabilities in these systems and their critical hardware and software are exploited, the consequences can have cascading impacts across organizations, sectors, and National Critical Functions.

“As the number of sophisticated cyberattacks increase, we’re reminded that supply chain security in not a nice to have, but an urgent necessity,” said CISA Assistant Director Bob Kolasky. “Government and industry must work together to strengthen and enhance the security and safety of our critical infrastructure and the associated supply chains that support the resilience of our nation.”

As the Nation’s risk advisor, CISA is committed to working with public and private sector partners to enhance the security and resilience of the global ICT supply chain and to ensure that supply chain risk management (SCRM) is an integrated component of the Agency’s cybersecurity efforts.

Throughout the month of April, CISA will promote resources, tools, and information, including those developed by the public-private ICT SCRM Task Force, to help organizations and agencies integrate SCRM into their overall security posture. CISA themes for each week include:

Week 1: Building Collective Supply Chain Resilience,

Week 2: Assessing ICT Trustworthiness,

Week 3: Understanding Supply Chain Threats, and

Week 4: Knowing the Essentials.

To learn more about how CISA is enhancing supply chain resilience and to view online resources, visit CISA.gov/supply-chain-integrity-month.

Read more at CISA

