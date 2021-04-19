CISA Hosts Meeting to Focus on Securing Nation’s Industrial Control Systems

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will conduct its biannual Industrial Control Systems Joint Working Group (ICSJWG) Spring Meeting virtually from April 20 – 21, 2021. The public-private partnerships, fortified by these summits, reduce the cyber risk posed to Industrial Control Systems (ICS). CISA provides guidance and resources for control systems for the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The ICSJWG is a collaborative coordinating body, composed of public and private sector members, and originally founded under the National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) and Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council (CIPAC) framework requirements. The ICSJWG, one of the principle components of the Strategy for Securing Control Systems, coordinates the facilitation of stakeholder efforts and shares information to help manage cybersecurity risk. Approximately 900 stakeholders from around the world will attend, including government officials (Federal, State, Local, Territorial, and Tribal), asset owners, consultants, vendors, systems integrators, industry associations, and research/academia representatives.

The 2021 Spring Virtual Meeting will bring together public and private sector ICS cybersecurity experts from all critical industries for two full days of presentations, panels, technical workshop presentations and demonstrations, and ICS focused training. Eric Goldstein, Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity for CISA, and Burgee Kwadwo, Senior Vulnerability Analyst for CISA, will be the keynote speakers.

