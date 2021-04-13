CISA, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Local Partners Conduct Joint Exercise to Keep Indianapolis 500 Fans Safe

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Indianapolis Motor Speedway, state and local first responders, law enforcement officials, and local businesses held a tabletop exercise today to test response plans around hypothetical public safety incidents on the day of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 30. Representatives from multiple government agencies and the community discussed their roles, shared best practices, and improved coordination mechanisms to help keep the public safe. The exercise is part of an ongoing public safety efforts surrounding the Indianapolis 500 and was not in response to any specific threat.

“The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee global sporting event, and keeping everyone safe is the top priority of all stakeholders who contribute to a successful Race Day,” said CISA Deputy Executive Assistant Director Steve Harris. “CISA looks forward to continuing to work with our partners throughout the region to do our part to ensure the race is safe and secure.”

The public also has a critical role to play in safety and security. CISA encourages anyone attending the Indianapolis 500 or surrounding events to follow both the guidance of their state and local health officials with regard to COVID-19, and to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to stadium personnel or law enforcement. The Department of Homeland Security’s See Something, Say Something® campaign has more information on reporting suspicious behavior.

CISA works with sports leagues, teams, stadiums and arenas, and other large venues around the country to develop and exercise response plans for all of the potential threats in today’s environment. CISA participates in approximately 30 exercises a year, and the agency has staff strategically located throughout the United States to advise businesses, schools and other organizations of all sizes on ways to enhance their security and resilience. Resources and tools are available on the agency’s website through its Hometown Security initiative.

