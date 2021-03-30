CISA Issues CFATS Information Collection Request

On March 23, CISA published a 60-day notice in the Federal Register (86 FR 15490) soliciting public comment on revisions to Information Collection Request (ICR) 1670-0014 that supports several efforts under the CFATS program. This includes redeterminations, compliance assistance, and verifying information submitted on Top-Screens (i.e., sale of a facility or removal of COI), among others.

In this Federal Register notice, CISA is requesting approval to continue collection of information to support these efforts, as well as proposing several minor updates that reflect the passage of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Act of 2018, 6 U.S.C. §§ 651-74, as well as a clearer description of the scope of each instrument. CISA is not proposing changes to the scope of what information is collected.

The renewal of information collection requests is a routine but important part of government business. The ICR in question was approved for a three-year period in December 2018 and is set to expire in December 2021.

This ICR will not impact CISA’s tiering efforts or reinitiate the PRA process for the CFATS Personnel Surety Program, Top-Screen, Security Vulnerability Assessment, or Site Security Plan questionnaires.

The feedback CISA receives from the CFATS-regulated community has played an important role in assisting CISA improve its tools and mature regulatory program. The comment period for this 60-day notice will be open through May 24, 2021, and is available at federalregister.gov/d/2021-05955.

