CISA Issues Guidance to Help Faith-Based Organizations Develop Security Strategies

Acts of targeted violence against houses of worship are a real—and potentially growing—problem in the United States. Consequently, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has prepared a guide to help faith-based organizations develop a comprehensive security strategy for adoption to the unique circumstances of every church, mosque, synagogue, temple, and other sites of religious practice across the country.

To better understand the nature of the problem, CISA drew on open source research to compile 37 incidents of targeted violence covering the ten-year period from 2009 to 2019. The analysis drawn from these case studies directly informs the guidance presented here and reveals several noteworthy trends.

CISA observed a significant spike in incidents of targeted violence in 2012 and a discernible increase in the number of incidents between 2015 and 2019. As a result of these 37 incidents, 64 people lost their lives and 59 people suffered injuries.

Fifty-four percent (n=20) of the attacks were an armed assault of some kind, including shootings, edged weapons, and vehicular assaults. Five of the attacks qualified as mass shootings.

CISA determined that 67 percent (n=25) of the attacks were motivated by hatred of a particular racial or religious identity, and that 22 percent (n=8) were connected to a domestic dispute or personal crisis. The motivation for the remaining 11 percent (n=4) is unknown.

Of the 36 known perpetrators in these incidents, 58 percent (n=21) engaged in some form of planning behavior indicating their intention to carry out an attack.

Within this analysis, CISA also describes several commonly used tactics and methods employed by the perpetrators. These tactics and methods point to specific areas of vulnerability that houses of worship can address through the security framework included within the guide. The bottom line is that houses of worship can best protect themselves by adopting a comprehensive and multilayered security strategy.

To develop and implement a security program that can be adapted to the needs of individual houses of worship, CISA recommends the following overarching security actions:

Identify clear roles and responsibilities for developing and implementing security measures.

Conduct a vulnerability assessment to understand the risks to your house of worship.

Build community readiness and resilience by ensuring your house of worship is aware of potential threats, prepared to respond in the event of an emergency or incident, and connected with the wider community.

Apply physical security measures to monitor and protect the outer, middle, and inner perimeters, while respecting the purpose of each area of the house of worship.

Focus on the safety of children with security measures to protect childcare and daycare facilities and schools.

Implement cybersecurity best practices to safeguard important information and prevent a potential cyberattack.

CISA says these security options will not deter every threat to a house of worship, but a comprehensive security approach offers the best solution to protect people, property, and data. Houses of worship should tailor this knowledge to the needs of their communities while maintaining the open and welcoming atmosphere that makes houses of worship a critical part of the social fabric of the United States.

