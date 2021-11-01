The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) kicks off Infrastructure Security Month today. Throughout the month, the agency will use the theme “Build It In” to remind people of the importance of considering infrastructure security and resilience from design concept all the way through development and implementation.

Much of the nation’s critical infrastructure is interconnected and interdependent, which means an incident in one area can have impacts across multiple sectors, creating disruptions for many communities. Earlier this year, major cyberattacks caused issues up and down the supply chain. Because our nation relies on critical infrastructure for health, energy, communications, and other vital services, it is equally important that everyone understand their role and take action to ensure our critical infrastructure remains strong, secure, and functional.

“Everyone has a part to play in protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Dr. David Mussington. “This month, CISA asks organizations of all kinds to learn about their shared responsibility in critical infrastructure security and how they can ‘Build It In.’”

Each week will focus on a different aspect based on this theme:

Week 1 (November 1-7): Interconnected and Interdependent Critical Infrastructure: Shared risk means building in shared responsibility.

Week 2 (November 8-14): Secure Public Gatherings: Build in security for mass gatherings starting with your planning.

Week 3 (November 15-21): Build Security and Resilience into Critical Infrastructure.

Week 4 (November 22-30): Secure Elections: Building resilience into our democratic processes.

For more information on Infrastructure Security Month and to access this year’s toolkit, please visit CISA.gov. Follow along and engage with information and events across CISA’s social media channels, such as Twitter (@CISAGov and @CISAInfraSec), Facebook (@CISA), LinkedIn (@CISAGov), or Instagram (@CISAGov).

