(DHS photo)

CISA Receives 2021 Public Integrity Award from American Society for Public Administration

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been selected as a recipient of the American Society for Public Administration’s 2021 Public Integrity Award.  CISA is being recognized at ASPA’s annual conference today for its work to secure the 2020 election, combat disinformation, and speak truth to power.  The agency is one of two recipients of the award this year.  The National Association of State Election Directors, a key election partner, was also selected.

“CISA worked throughout the 2020 election cycle with state and local election officials throughout the country to protect our democracy from cyber threats and mis- and disinformation,” said CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales.  “I want to thank the American Society of Public Administration for this honor, which reflects the dedication to public service exemplified by our election security team and the entire CISA workforce.  We will continue to uphold these values in everything we do.”

The award is presented to an individual or organization that represents any domain of public service, local, state, national, international government or nonprofit; and presents evidence of accomplishing, or causing to accomplish, significant programs or projects benefiting the general public.  CISA is the first federal agency to receive this award.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X