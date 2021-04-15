CISA Receives 2021 Public Integrity Award from American Society for Public Administration

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been selected as a recipient of the American Society for Public Administration’s 2021 Public Integrity Award. CISA is being recognized at ASPA’s annual conference today for its work to secure the 2020 election, combat disinformation, and speak truth to power. The agency is one of two recipients of the award this year. The National Association of State Election Directors, a key election partner, was also selected.

“CISA worked throughout the 2020 election cycle with state and local election officials throughout the country to protect our democracy from cyber threats and mis- and disinformation,” said CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales. “I want to thank the American Society of Public Administration for this honor, which reflects the dedication to public service exemplified by our election security team and the entire CISA workforce. We will continue to uphold these values in everything we do.”

The award is presented to an individual or organization that represents any domain of public service, local, state, national, international government or nonprofit; and presents evidence of accomplishing, or causing to accomplish, significant programs or projects benefiting the general public. CISA is the first federal agency to receive this award.

