CISA Releases New Global Strategy for International Engagement

Today, while speaking at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), Brandon Wales, Acting Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the release of the agency’s first-ever international strategy, CISA Global. During the fireside chat with BCIU President and CEO Peter Tichansky, Acting Director Wales shared how CISA will work with international partners to fulfill the agency’s mission and create unity of effort across mission areas.

“Today’s globally interconnected world presents a wide array of serious risks and threats to critical infrastructure,” said Acting CISA Director Brandon Wales. “There are no borders to the cyber risks we face, and now – more than ever – we must work together. CISA Global describes how we will engage with international partners to build CISA’s capacity and strengthen our ability to defend against cyber incidents, enhance the security and resilience of critical infrastructure, identify and address the most significant risks to critical functions, and provide seamless and secure emergency communications.”

CISA Global outlines how CISA will leverage its global network to strengthen partner capacity and build a better, collective practice posture and response to urgent threats that are critical to U.S. national security interests. The strategy describes CISA’s international vision and identifies four goals:

Advancing operational cooperation; Building partner capacity; Strengthening collaboration through stakeholder engagement and outreach; and Shaping the global policy ecosystem.

CISA is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable and secure interconnected world within a global, operational and policy environment where network defenders and risk managers can collectively prevent and mitigate threats to critical infrastructure.

For more information on the strategy, visit CISA Global.

