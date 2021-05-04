CISA Releases Second Graphic Novel to Combat Disinformation on National Superhero Day

In celebration of National Superhero Day, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is releasing its second graphic novel in the Resilience Series to educate the public on the dangers and risks associated with dis- and misinformation campaigns.

Bug Bytes tells the fictional story of Ava Williams, a graduate student, who uses her wits and journalism skills to uncover a disinformation campaign set to damage Fifth Generation (5G) critical communications infrastructure in the United States. The plot shows how threat actors use social media and other communication platforms to spread inaccurate information for the sole purpose of planting doubt in the minds of targeted audiences to steer their opinion.

CISA’s first graphic novel, Real Fake, was released in October 2020 and demonstrates how threat actors capitalize on political and social issues (especially around election cycles) to undermine public confidence by causing chaos, confusion, and division.

“Disinformation campaigns are a direct threat to our democracy and impact each and every one of us,” said CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales. “The Resilience Series is another way we raise awareness of the dangers and risks associated with the spread of false information online meant to disrupt our way of life and sow discord in our communities. You don’t have to be a superhero to stop the spread of disinformation, but as these graphic novels show, we all have a role to play.”

CISA encourages everyone to consume information they receive or come across with care. Practicing media literacy—including verifying sources, seeking alternative viewpoints, and finding trusted sources of information—is the most effective strategy in limiting the effect of disinformation.

To view the graphic novels from the Resilience Series, or to learn more about other resources developed by CISA to help combat mis- dis- or malinformation (MDM) or foreign influence campaigns, please visit CISA.gov/MDM.

