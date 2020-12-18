CISA: Widespread Breach Began in March, Threat ‘Highly Complex and Challenging’ to Remove

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is aware of compromises of U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations by an advanced persistent threat (APT) actor beginning in at least March 2020. This APT actor has demonstrated patience, operational security, and complex tradecraft in these intrusions. CISA expects that removing this threat actor from compromised environments will be highly complex and challenging for organizations.

One of the initial access vectors for this activity is a supply chain compromise of the following SolarWinds Orion products (see Appendix A).

Orion Platform 2019.4 HF5, version 2019.4.5200.9083

Orion Platform 2020.2 RC1, version 2020.2.100.12219

Orion Platform 2020.2 RC2, version 2020.2.5200.12394

Orion Platform 2020.2, 2020.2 HF1, version 2020.2.5300.12432

Note (updated December 18, 2020): CISA has evidence of initial access vectors other than the SolarWinds Orion platform. We are investigating incidents in which activity indicating abuse of SAML tokens is present, yet where impacted SolarWinds instances have not been identified. CISA is working to confirm initial access vectors and identify any changes to the TTPs. CISA will update this Alert as new information becomes available.

On December 13, 2020, CISA released Emergency Directive 21-01: Mitigate SolarWinds Orion Code Compromise, ordering federal civilian executive branch departments and agencies to disconnect affected devices. Note: this Activity Alert does not supersede the requirements of Emergency Directive 21-01 (ED-21-01) and does not represent formal guidance to federal agencies under ED 21-01.

CISA has determined that this threat poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations. CISA advises stakeholders to read this Alert and review the enclosed indicators (see Appendix B).

Key Takeaways (updated December 18, 2020)

This is a patient, well-resourced, and focused adversary that has sustained long duration activity on victim networks.

CISA is investigating other initial access vectors in addition to the SolarWinds Orion supply chain compromise.

Not all organizations that have the backdoor delivered through SolarWinds Orion have been targeted by the adversary with follow-on actions.

Organizations with suspected compromises need to be highly conscious of operational security, including when engaging in incident response activities and planning and implementing remediation plans.

