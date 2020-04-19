CISA’s Krebs: Murrah Building Bombing ‘Forced Nation to Confront Risks to Critical Infrastructure on Larger Scale’

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs released the following statement today on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

“The Oklahoma City bombing was one of the most horrific tragedies in American history, and like all Americans of a certain age, I can still remember the shock as if it happened yesterday. The bombing remains the single biggest act of domestic terrorism our country has faced. Twenty-five years later, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and our nation again comes together to deal with the uncertainty of how we address an event that touches us all, this time a global pandemic.

“This anniversary is also an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come in terms of preventing another Oklahoma City bombing from ever happening again. As the threat has evolved, so too has our approach to security and resilience. Many of CISA’s programs and initiatives are built on a foundation that was created after the Oklahoma City bombing. These include our work with first responders, private sector partners, and officials at all levels of government. Today, CISA works with law enforcement and others to host hundreds of trainings a year on everything from active shooter preparedness to insider threat awareness to bombing prevention. CISA serves as the nation’s risk advisor, and the events of 25 years ago inform the way we collectively manage risk and address the difficult decisions that ensure we are prepared and ready to respond to any violent attacks.

“The Oklahoma City tragedy forced the nation to confront risks posed to critical infrastructure on a larger scale, and to form partnerships between the public and private sectors to ensure community resilience. As a result, CISA’s work with critical infrastructure is based on a partnership framework, designed to build resilience into communities through a collaborative approach. We are committed to broadening those partnerships, reaching more people in more communities, because as the lessons of 25 years ago taught us, only by working together can we ensure a secure and resilient infrastructure for the American people to safely enjoy.”

To learn more about CISA resources to protect our communities from terrorism and targeted violence, visit CISA.gov/Infrastructure-Security.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)