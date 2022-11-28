City of Houston Issues Boil Water Notice After Purification Plant Power Outage

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston’s Main Water System (TX1010013). Earlier today, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday, November 27, at 10:30 am.

As a result of the Boil Water Notice, the public is advised:

*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

*Let it cool before using.

*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.

DETAILS ABOUT RESTORATION ESTIMATES: The City monitored water pressures across the city throughout the day. Water pressure was restored to all customers shortly after the power outage. If you are still experiencing low water pressure, please call 311.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.

For a link to the impacted area: bit.ly/boilwaternoticenov2022

TCEQ requires this mandatory notification and the information below

Due to reduced distribution system pressure, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Houston Main Water System (TX1010013) to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

