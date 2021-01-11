Computers with Access to Classified Material Stolen from Capitol

A SOFREP source inside the Pentagon has confirmed that several classified SECRET laptops were stolen from the Capitol Building during Wednesday’s chaotic events. According to the source, who spoke to SOFREP under the condition of anonymity, some of the computers were left open and logged into the government’s classified network known as the SIPRNet.

SIPRNet, or the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, is, simply put, the Department of Defense’s classified version of the civilian internet. It is a network of secure computers and servers that allows users from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and other government bodies to transmit classified information.

