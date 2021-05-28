DHS Coordinates with Partners to Secure the Indianapolis 500

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working closely with state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and security of employees, drivers, crew, and fans during the Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500).

“The Department of Homeland Security is proud to join our law enforcement partners at every level of government to secure the Indy 500,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The public also has a role to play. By maintaining awareness, we can all contribute to a safe and secure event. Remember: if you see something, say something.”

The Indy 500 is categorized as Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 2. SEAR 2 events are significant events with national importance which may require national-level federal support.

As the principal federal official for domestic incident management, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas appoints a Federal Coordination Team for all Sear 1 and select Sear 2 events. For the Indy 500, Secretary Mayorkas has appointed U.S. Secret Service Assistant Special Agent in Charge Andrew Campion as the Federal Coordinator.

DHS is continuing our partnership with the Indy 500 with the “If You See Something, Say Something®” Campaign. Fans and visitors in the area will see “If You See Something, Say Something®” messages, digital displays, cards, and posters near entrances, exits, and throughout the event. The materials will also be displayed in staff areas. During the event, DHS will share the “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign messaging and encourage the reporting of suspicious activity to the proper authorities.

Fans and visitors in the area will see “If You See Something, Say Something®” messages, digital displays, cards, and posters near entrances, exits, and throughout the event. The materials will also be displayed in staff areas. During the event, DHS will share the “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign messaging and encourage the reporting of suspicious activity to the proper authorities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is providing aviation support and response capabilities from the Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch as well as tactical communications support.

is providing aviation support and response capabilities from the Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch as well as tactical communications support. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is conducting venue, infrastructure, and cybersecurity assessments, and is providing the Deputy Federal Coordinator for the event.

is conducting venue, infrastructure, and cybersecurity assessments, and is providing the Deputy Federal Coordinator for the event. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing a Mobile Emergency Response Support communications capability.

is providing a Mobile Emergency Response Support communications capability. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is providing additional support to local law enforcement and security.

is providing additional support to local law enforcement and security. Office of Operations Coordination (OPS), responsible for leading the Department’s coordination and support efforts for special events, is deploying a support cell to the event and providing field reporting to the National Operations Center.

responsible for leading the Department’s coordination and support efforts for special events, is deploying a support cell to the event and providing field reporting to the National Operations Center. U.S. Secret Service (USSS) is supporting counter-unmanned aircraft system interdiction teams and providing the Federal Coordinator and Assistant Deputy Federal Coordinator for the event.

is supporting counter-unmanned aircraft system interdiction teams and providing the Federal Coordinator and Assistant Deputy Federal Coordinator for the event. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is deploying canine support units and Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR) teams. These specialized VIPR teams enhance the security of any mode of transportation at any location within the United States and its territories.

Additional information about how the Department supports state, local, tribal, and territorial partners for special events can be found here.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)