Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli tours the U.S. Capitol to survey damage from violent protests Jan. 6, 2021. (DHS photo)

DHS OIG to Review DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Connection with Jan. 6 Events at U.S. Capitol

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) is initiating a review to examine the role and activity of DHS and its components in preparing for and responding to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The DHS OIG will coordinate its review with the Offices of Inspector General of the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior, each of which will initiate reviews of their respective agencies’ roles in these events.

DHS OIG’s review will examine the DHS Office of Intelligence & Analysis’s (I&A) responsibility for providing intelligence to law enforcement, and whether and how I&A fulfilled its responsibility. DHS OIG also anticipates reviewing DHS law enforcement components’ roles, responsibilities, and actions on January 6, 2021. DHS OIG will consider examining other issues that may arise during the course of our review, as appropriate.

