DHS S&T Invites Critical Infrastructure Owners and Operators to GPS Spoofing Test Event

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today an opportunity for critical infrastructure owners & operators and Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment manufacturers to test their equipment against GPS spoofing. The 2020 GPS Testing for Critical Infrastructure (GET-CI) event will be held later this year and is the third in this series of test opportunities.

“Accurate and precise position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information is vital to the nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Bill Bryan, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “S&T established this program to assess GPS vulnerabilities, advance research and development, and to enhance outreach and engagement with industry. The objective is to improve the security and resiliency of critical infrastructure.”

The GET-CI events provide industry an opportunity to test GPS equipment in unique live-sky environments. For the 2020 GET-CI event, DHS S&T will be creating a live-sky GPS spoofing environment primarily for testing fixed infrastructure applications but will also have limited support for ground-based mobile applications.

DHS S&T invites critical infrastructure owners & operators, commercial GPS receiver manufacturers, and civil industry stakeholders to submit applications for participation. For submission instructions and further information, please see the Request for Information for Participation (RFIP) announcement on beta.SAM.gov at https://go.usa.gov/xvYvB. Interested organizations should submit their applications for participation by April 24, 2020.

For further questions about the event and how to participate, please email GPS4Critical-Infrastructure@hq.dhs.gov.

