DHS S&T Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase Series 1: Enhancing Public Health Security

In the face of emergent threats, securing the homeland requires a whole-of-government approach to solving problems. The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is convening experts across U.S. Government research organizations and states and localities to showcase how investments in research, science and innovation are saving lives and moving the country forward.

Starting June 21, view Series 1 on “Enhancing Public Health Security.” Part one of our four-part series includes on-demand discussions on preparing for the next pandemic, combatting the opioid crisis, securing public transit systems, and characterizing biological threats.

Mark your calendar to learn how R&D investments are pushing the boundaries of science to prepare the nation for future threats. Understand how research is needed to enhance your economic, health, and security well-being.

Series 1 Highlights:

Featuring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Energy, and New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority



Featuring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, EPA, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and City of Louisville, KY

Featuring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and Federal Emergency Management Agency

Featuring the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Newtown, OH Police Department

Schedule-at-a-Glance:

JUNE 21

Series 1: Enhancing Public Health Security

JULY 12

Series 2: Enhancing Resilience and Innovation Equity

Research Impacts to Address Chemical and Biological Threats

Enhancing Community Resilience Equity

Building Infrastructure Resilience

Securing our Future Through Climate Resilience

JULY 26

Series 3: Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Emerging Technologies

Mitigating Cyber Security Risks

Building and Securing Air Domain Awareness

Enhancing Aviation Security and the Future of Air Travel

20 Years Since 9/11: Why Interoperability Still Matters

AUGUST 9

Series 4: Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships



Historically Black Colleges or Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions: Building the Workforce of the Future International Partnerships Interagency Technology Transfer

For more on the agenda, partners, and digital eBooks follow this link.

