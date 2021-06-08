DHS S&T Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase Series 1: Enhancing Public Health Security

In the face of emergent threats, securing the homeland requires a whole-of-government approach to solving problems. The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is convening experts across U.S. Government research organizations and states and localities to showcase how investments in research, science and innovation are saving lives and moving the country forward.
Starting June 21, view Series 1 on “Enhancing Public Health Security.” Part one of our four-part series includes on-demand discussions on preparing for the next pandemic, combatting the opioid crisis, securing public transit systems, and characterizing biological threats.
Mark your calendar to learn how R&D investments are pushing the boundaries of science to prepare the nation for future threats. Understand how research is needed to enhance your economic, health, and security well-being.
Series 1 Highlights:
- Securing the Nation’s Public Transit against COVID-19 and other Threats
Featuring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Energy, and New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority
- Detecting Public Health Threats through Wastewater Surveillance
Featuring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, EPA, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and City of Louisville, KY
- Preparing for the Next Pandemic
Featuring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Opioids Detection and Partnerships: Responding to a Public Health Crisis
Featuring the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Newtown, OH Police Department
Schedule-at-a-Glance:
JUNE 21
Series 1: Enhancing Public Health Security
JULY 12
Series 2: Enhancing Resilience and Innovation Equity
- Research Impacts to Address Chemical and Biological Threats
- Enhancing Community Resilience Equity
- Building Infrastructure Resilience
- Securing our Future Through Climate Resilience
JULY 26
Series 3: Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Emerging Technologies
- Mitigating Cyber Security Risks
- Building and Securing Air Domain Awareness
- Enhancing Aviation Security and the Future of Air Travel
- 20 Years Since 9/11: Why Interoperability Still Matters
AUGUST 9
Series 4: Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships
- Historically Black Colleges or Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions: Building the Workforce of the Future
- International Partnerships
- Interagency Technology Transfer
For more on the agenda, partners, and digital eBooks follow this link.