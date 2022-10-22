DOT in Joint Task Force Agreement to Support Ukraine’s Infrastructure Resilience

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that they have signed a joint statement of intent to create a U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force focused on Ukraine’s critical war-time needs and future post-conflict infrastructure reconstruction. This announcement reinforces the United States’ support for Ukraine and ironclad commitment to Ukraine’s independence and territorial sovereignty.

The U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force envisions an inaugural working-level meeting in the coming months and will enhance joint efforts to facilitate U.S. private sector involvement and implement the best of American and Ukrainian innovation in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Both sides intend to identify and reinforce best practices to create a positive business climate with an emphasis on enhanced good governance, transparency, and countering corruption.

“We’re proud to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force to help the people of Ukraine strengthen their infrastructure now and support its reconstruction and resilience after the war ends,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This Task Force is another example of the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine and its future peace and prosperity.”

“Infrastructure reconstruction will be an essential pillar of Ukraine’s prosperity and national security,” said Secretary Raimondo. “The Department of Commerce is proud to help lead the U.S.-Ukraine Infrastructure Task Force, which will facilitate the collaboration necessary to build a safe and resilient Ukraine.”

The two U.S. agencies are participating in interagency discussions on how to best start and sustain Ukraine’s reconstruction process with emphasis on assisting Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure and energy resources.

“Since the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States remains a key ally of Ukraine. With today’s statement, we are moving to a strategic level of cooperation in the field of infrastructure,” Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine said. “As we move to create a joint task force, these efforts will contribute to this cooperation. We envision an effective model of cooperation focused on implementation of specific projects, and we look forward to the participation of U.S. businesses and experts in Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

The announcement is another signal to the Ukrainian people that the United States is committed to supporting them in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that their resilience and perseverance will create a stronger Ukraine.

