Eric Schmidt Says Huawei Poses Challenges to National Security

Huawei poses challenges to national security and has engaged in unacceptable acts, Google’s former boss and chairman of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Board Eric Schmidt has told the BBC. But he says the West should respond by competing with China and its technologies, rather than disengaging.

The U.K. is currently reviewing whether to continue letting Huawei help build its 5G mobile networks amid growing pressure to exclude the Chinese firm.

“There’s no question that Huawei has engaged in some practices that are not acceptable in national security,” Mr Schmidt told a BBC Radio 4 documentary.

