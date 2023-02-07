FBI Charlotte Offering Separate $25,000 Rewards in Electrical Substation Shootings

The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents are continuing to work with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.

The joint investigation in Moore County began on December 3, 2022. Someone fired multiple gunshots at two Duke Energy substations. The damage to the West End and Carthage Substations led to a massive power outage affecting approximately 45,000 customers, some losing power for as long as five days. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444, or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.