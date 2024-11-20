Former NCD Kemba Walden Says Designating Critical Infrastructure Sectors ‘Handicaps’ Resilience

Former Acting National Cyber Director (NCD) Kemba Walden said on Thursday that the current sector-by-sector assignment of critical infrastructure areas by U.S. regulators is handicapping the Federal government and hindering nationwide cyber resilience.

The 16 critical infrastructure sectors were identified under the Obama administration in 2013, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was established under President Trump in 2018 to manage the risks to these sectors.

The 16 critical infrastructure sectors are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, the economy, public health, and safety.

