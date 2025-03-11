House Public Works and Infrastructure Caucus Re-established as IIJA Sunset Approaches

Marty Williams, Government Affairs Manager for the American Public Works Association (APWA) shared on LinkedIn that the House Public Works and Infrastructure Caucus was re-established in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 119th Congress. The Caucus, initially established in 2016, includes bipartisan Co-Chairs, Representatives Dina Titus (D-NV) and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ).

The Caucus has distinguished itself as an invaluable resource for educating Congress members and their staff about critical infrastructure that communities nationwide rely on daily. This includes transportation networks, clean water systems, emergency services, flood protection, waste management, recreational facilities, and public buildings—all essential components of America’s public works that support quality of life and economic vitality.

With Congress beginning to consider what will follow the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was enacted on November 15, 2021, and expires on September 30, 2026, it is more important than ever that elected officials and their staff remain knowledgeable about and engaged in their oversight of both the IIJA and infrastructure/public works more broadly.

The IIJA provides substantial funding for critical infrastructure, such as:

Over $350 billion for Federal Highway Administration programs and activities .

A 22 percent increase in funding for the National Park Service under the Federal Lands Transportation Program , totaling more than $1.73 billion over five years (FY22-FY26), which will be invested in repairing transportation infrastructure and expanding recreational access to parks

The Caucus members for the 119th Congress are:

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL 12)

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA 26)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO 05)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN 09)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS 03)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA 10)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 06)

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA 08)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (D-TX 23)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA 09)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA 04)

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY 25)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC 05)

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN 05)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA 19)

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH 01)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD 08)

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 07)

*Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV 01, Caucus Co-Chair)

*Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ 02, Caucus Co-Chair)

