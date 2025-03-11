House Public Works and Infrastructure Caucus Re-established as IIJA Sunset Approaches

40.3 F
Megan Norris
By Megan Norris

Marty Williams, Government Affairs Manager for the American Public Works Association (APWA) shared on LinkedIn that the House Public Works and Infrastructure Caucus was re-established in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 119th Congress. The Caucus, initially established in 2016, includes bipartisan Co-Chairs, Representatives Dina Titus (D-NV) and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ).

The Caucus has distinguished itself as an invaluable resource for educating Congress members and their staff about critical infrastructure that communities nationwide rely on daily. This includes transportation networks, clean water systems, emergency services, flood protection, waste management, recreational facilities, and public buildings—all essential components of America’s public works that support quality of life and economic vitality.

With Congress beginning to consider what will follow the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was enacted on November 15, 2021, and expires on September 30, 2026, it is more important than ever that elected officials and their staff remain knowledgeable about and engaged in their oversight of both the IIJA and infrastructure/public works more broadly. 

The IIJA provides substantial funding for critical infrastructure, such as: 

  • A 22 percent increase in funding for the National Park Service under the Federal Lands Transportation Program, totaling more than $1.73 billion over five years (FY22-FY26), which will be invested in repairing transportation infrastructure and expanding recreational access to parks 

The Caucus members for the 119th Congress are:

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL 12)
Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA 26)
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO 05)
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN 09)
Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS 03)
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA 10)
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 06)
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA 08)
Rep. Tony Gonzales (D-TX 23)
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA 09)
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA 04)
Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY 25)
Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC 05)
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN 05)
Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA 19)
Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH 01)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD 08)
Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 07)
*Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV 01, Caucus Co-Chair)
*Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ 02, Caucus Co-Chair)
 

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

