How Utilities Can Securely Innovate with IoT and 5G

A growing number of utility firms are betting on Internet of Things (IoT) devices to modernize their operations, gain timely and granular insights about infrastructure health, and enable advanced capabilities. However, IoT is only effective when ubiquitous network coverage is in place to enable anywhere sensor connectivity. Given the geographically dispersed nature of utility infrastructure, private LTE or 5G networks are often the only answer. Fortunately, these private mobile networks are easier and more cost-effective to deploy than ever. At the same time, they also introduce entirely new and unique security risks that many utilities aren’t yet equipped to manage.

Why are utilities embracing IoT and private mobile networks?

Together, IoT and private mobile networks open the door to both small incremental improvements and major transformations to how utility firms operate. While utilities have used sensors for decades, modern IoT devices offer order-of-magnitude advantages in terms of both capabilities and cost. Meanwhile, the reach and speed of today’s private mobile network technologies can extend these capabilities to even the most remote corners of a utility provider’s footprint.

Utilities that deploy IoT devices and private mobile networks effectively will accelerate digital transformation initiatives such as smart metering, enhanced infrastructure monitoring, and smart grid functionality. They will also create a foundation for future innovations like autonomous service devices and virtual reality and augmented reality support for employees in the field.

Will private mobile networks expose utility infrastructure to new risks?

Cellular network technologies are very mature, and mobile network operators (MNOs) have a strong security track record that spans decades. However, the operation of private cellular networks is a newer discipline for utilities and other enterprises, and most existing security tools and workflows can’t be extended to these networks out of the box. For example, most traditional security tools use identifiers such as IP addresses and MAC addresses to identify, fingerprint, and monitor devices. Performing a similar function for cellular devices requires awareness of international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) and other cellular-specific identifiers that today’s enterprise security tools don’t understand.