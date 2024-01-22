29 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, January 22, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasInfrastructure Security
Infrastructure Security

Incident Response Guide: Water and Wastewater Sector

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Cyber threat actors are aware of—and deliberately target—single points of failure. A compromise or failure of a Water and Wastewater (WWS) Sector organization could cause cascading impacts throughout the Sector and other critical infrastructure sectors. There are many aspects of the large and complex WWS Sector that pose challenges to raising cyber resilience sector wide:

• Governance and regulation involve a mix of federal and state, local, tribal, and
territorial authorities.
• Cybersecurity maturity levels across the sector are disparate.
• Often, WWS Sector utilities must prioritize limited resources toward the functionality
of their water systems over cybersecurity.
• Universal solutions to cyber challenges in a diverse, target-rich, and resource-poor
environment are unfeasible.

To provide meaningful cybersecurity support to the WWS Sector that can help with these challenges, CISA—in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the federal government and WWS Sector partners listed in this guide’s acknowledgement section—has created this joint Incident Response Guide (IRG) for the WWS Sector.

The unique value of this joint IRG is that it provides WWS Sector owners and operators information about the federal roles, resources, and responsibilities for each stage of the cyber incident response (IR) lifecycle. Sector owners and operators can use this information to augment their respective IR plans and procedures. By empowering individual WWS Sector utilities, the authors of this guide—CISA, FBI, EPA, and the acknowledged federal government and WWS Sector partners—aim to drive improvements to cyber resilience and incident response across the WWS Sector.

Read the full guide here.

Previous article
Facial Recognition Could Replace Passports at UK Airport e-Gates
Next article
Joshua Lopez Assumes Role as RPMP Site Manager at K2
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals