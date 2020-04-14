Internal Senate Memo Warns Zoom Poses ‘High Risk’ to Privacy, Security

The Senate sergeant at arms has warned offices that the virtual conferencing platform Zoom poses a high risk to privacy and could leave their data and systems exposed, according to an internal memo obtained by POLITICO.

The sergeant at arms’ cybersecurity division wrote in an email to Senate offices Friday evening that Zoom and rival service MaestroConference have been “issued a high-risk notice” and pose the threat of “potential compromise of systems and loss of data, interruptions during a conference, and lack of privacy.”

The law enforcement chief urged lawmakers and their staff to instead use “preferred and supported video conferencing options” such as Skype for Business.

