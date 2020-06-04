Introducing CISA Central: A Single Entry Point into CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced CISA Central: our updated approach to information sharing and situational awareness that streamlines and combines previously separate NPPD-era parts of our organization. This is an important step as the Agency continues to mature and make strategic changes that support a unified approach to cyber, communications, and physical security.

This is what Congress, our partners, and the American public expect of CISA as the Nation’s risk advisor—an integrated, all-risks, cross-functional center, purpose-built to break down legacy stovepipes and enable more effective understanding, sharing, and coordination of activities across the critical infrastructure community. Cyber, communications, or physical, CISA Central is the one-stop-shop for information sharing and situational awareness monitoring.

Under the hood, CISA Central consolidates the people, process, and technology for operations and information sharing activities within CISA under a single team. This includes parts of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC), National Infrastructure Coordinating Center (NICC), and National Coordinating Center for Communications (NCC). Rather than name the combined organization the “NCCICNICCNCC,” we kept it simple – CISA Central. No acronyms, just a clear name that reflects its purpose – the simplest, most straightforward, centralized way to interact with CISA.

Read more at CISA Central

