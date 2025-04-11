47.4 F
Keystone Oil Pipeline Shut Down After a Rupture in Rural North Dakota

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Pipes for the Keystone Pipeline near Swanton, Nebraska (2009) (Photo: shannonpatrick17 via Wikiepedia CC BY 2.0)

The nearly 2,700-mile Keystone oil pipeline was shut down Tuesday morning after it ruptured in North Dakota, halting the flow of thousands of gallons of crude oil from Canada to refineries in the U.S.

South Bow, a liquid pipeline business that manages the pipeline, said it shut down the pipeline after control center leak detection systems detected a pressure drop in the system. The spill is confined to an agricultural field in a rural area, about 60 miles southwest of Fargo.

“The affected segment has been isolated, and operations and containment resources have been mobilized to site,” the company said. “Our primary focus right now is the safety of onsite personnel and mitigating risk to the environment.”

Read the rest of the story at NBC Montana.

