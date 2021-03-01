Lawmakers Line Up Behind Potential Cyber Breach Notification Legislation

House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed strong support Friday for legislation to put in place national breach notification requirements in the wake of a massive foreign cyber espionage attack.

Both House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and ranking member John Katko (R-N.Y.) threw their weight behind pursuing cyber breach notification legislation during a joint hearing with the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“In recent days, I have been encouraged to learn of growing interest in enacting a cyber incident reporting law,” Thompson said. “We look forward to trying again this year and hope we can enact cyber incident notification legislation in short order.”

