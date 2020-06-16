Lawmakers Warn of ‘Electoral Chernobyl’ in November Following Georgia Election Chaos

Multiple lawmakers on Monday warned that without boosting mail-in voting and taking steps to shore up election security, chaos could ensue during the November presidential election.

“If Congress and states don’t act immediately, our country could face an electoral Chernobyl this fall,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote in a Medium post on Monday.

Wyden, who has been one of the key supporters in the Senate for increasing mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointed to chaos at the polls in Georgia last week as being an example of what could happen if officials fail to address coronavirus-related election challenges.

