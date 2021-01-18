National Strategy to Secure 5G Implementation Plan Released

Fifth generation wireless technology, or 5G, will be a primary driver of our Nation’s prosperity and security in the 21st century. The National Strategy to Secure 5G details how the United States will lead global development, deployment, and management of secure and reliable 5G infrastructure. The work to enhance the security of 5G networks will require a range of efforts from across the U.S. government, working in close collaboration with our international and industry partners. The U.S. government is committed to fostering innovation and realizing the technological promise of 5G, while continuing to safeguard our economy and national security and ensuring continued access to 5G networks.

In accordance with the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020, the Executive Branch has developed a comprehensive implementation plan associated with the National Strategy to Secure 5G, posted below. This implementation plan will be managed under the leadership of the National Security Council and the National Economic Council, supported by NTIA, and with contributions from and coordination among a wide range of departments and agencies. The implementation plan took into account the substantive comments in response to NTIA’s Request for Comments received from companies, industry associations, and think tanks representing a range of interests and aspects of the telecommunications ecosystem.