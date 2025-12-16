New Analysis Highlights Growing Risks to Globally Critical Infrastructure

As governments continue to assess risks to critical infrastructure, a growing body of research is urging policymakers to look beyond national borders. A recent paper examines how certain infrastructure systems—though located within a single country or even outside any national jurisdiction—can have consequences that ripple across global societies if disrupted.

The analysis argues that these assets, described as globally critical infrastructure, present a fundamentally different risk profile than traditional nationally designated infrastructure. Countries that rely on such systems may have little to no legal or regulatory authority over how they are managed, protected, or secured, even though disruptions could significantly affect their economies, security, or public welfare.

The paper outlines how this dynamic complicates risk management. Responsibility for protecting globally critical infrastructure may extend beyond domestic homeland security agencies to include foreign affairs, trade, defense, and international development institutions. At the same time, the authors note that these challenges create new opportunities for international cooperation, shared funding mechanisms, joint monitoring, and coordinated resilience planning.

For nations that host globally critical infrastructure, the presence of such assets can reshape geopolitical risk. While hosting these systems may provide strategic leverage or attract international support, it can also introduce new vulnerabilities and pressures on national sovereignty. The paper emphasizes that recognizing shared dependencies is essential for developing systemic approaches to global infrastructure protection.

The full analysis is presented in Globally Critical Infrastructure: The Unique Risks and Challenges, which offers an initial framework for understanding this emerging concept and lays the groundwork for future research on managing infrastructure risks in an increasingly interconnected world.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)