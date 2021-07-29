New Toolkit Helps Fire Departments Prepare for Pipeline Incidents

Millions of miles of pipelines stretch across the United States, transporting hazardous materials through thousands of communities. The National Volunteer Fire Council and the Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration want to help fire departments prepare for pipeline incidents.

The Fire Department Pipeline Response Emergency Planning & Preparedness (FD PREPP) Toolkit is a FREE resource designed to help departments conduct pre-incident planning, increase preparedness, and improve response.

Download the FD PREPP Toolkit here.

Read more at NVFC

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)