A Texas Gas Transmission pipeline located approximately 15 miles southwest of Dulac burns natural gas near Lake Mechant, April 9, 2012. The Coast Guard and the Terrebonne Parish Fire Department responded to the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

New Toolkit Helps Fire Departments Prepare for Pipeline Incidents

Millions of miles of pipelines stretch across the United States, transporting hazardous materials through thousands of communities. The National Volunteer Fire Council and the Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration want to help fire departments prepare for pipeline incidents.

The Fire Department Pipeline Response Emergency Planning & Preparedness (FD PREPP) Toolkit is a FREE resource designed to help departments conduct pre-incident planning, increase preparedness, and improve response.

