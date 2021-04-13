NSA About to Release Unclassified 5G Security Guidance

The National Security Agency, working with others, is creating new unclassified 5G security guidance to be published this spring, NSA Executive Director Wendy Noble said.

It will “outline threats and risks to 5G infrastructure,” Noble said and be based on work by the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), which is “currently assessing 5G adoption across the threat landscape and examining ways to minimize those risks to the US.”

“Looking out on the 5G security horizon,” she said, “[NSA’s internal] research organization is investigating the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in mitigating security risks.”

