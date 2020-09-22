NSA: Reduce Risk of Network Compromises in Telework Era

The National Security Agency has released two cybersecurity information sheets (CSIs) with best practices to help National Security System (NSS) and Department of Defense (DoD) teleworkers and their systems administrators secure their networks and handle potential compromises.

The Compromised Personal Network Indicators and Mitigations CSI provides information on how to identify and mitigate personal network compromises to secure data and protect government furnished equipment when used for telework. This CSI includes indicators of a compromised network and mitigation techniques to prevent future compromises, both proactively and reactively. While this CSI is intended for government employees assigned to telework, the techniques listed provide valuable insight to prevent compromises on any network. View the full product here.

The Out-of-Band Network Management CSI provides an overview of the concept, and enables systems administrators to evaluate the benefits of physical versus virtual segmentation of operational and management infrastructure. Both CSIs encourage preventative action to stop network threats before they even occur. This product can be found here.

Read more at NSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)