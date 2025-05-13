65.8 F
Poland to Shut Russian Consulate After Blaming Kremlin Spies for Arson Attack on Warsaw Mall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (Photo: The White House)

Russia’s intelligence services were behind a blaze last year that destroyed one of Warsaw’s largest shopping centres, the Polish prime minister Donald Tusk announced on Sunday, as the Polish government moved to shut down a Russian consulate in retaliation.

“We already know for sure that the big fire on Marywilska was the result of arson ordered by Russian services. The actions were coordinated by a person staying in Russia. Some of the perpetrators are already in custody, the rest have been identified and are wanted. We will catch them all!” Tusk wrote on social media.

The country’s foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorsky, added that due to the evidence Russia was behind the attack he was withdrawing his consent for Russia to continue to operate its consulate in the southern city of Krakow, meaning the facility will be forced to close.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

