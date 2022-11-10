62.6 F
Prepare a Chemical Facility for Natural Disasters

Hazards include all types of weather that have the potential to pose a threat to human health and safety and critical infrastructure.

By Homeland Security Today

Every region in the U.S. is vulnerable to some type of natural disaster, including winter storms, floods, tornados, hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes. These hazards include all types of weather that have the potential to pose a threat to human health and safety, critical infrastructure—such as chemical facilities—and homeland security.  

These events can occur seasonally and without warning, so having a plan in place year-round for your facility with dangerous chemicals will help mitigate the impacts any disaster may have so that those chemicals remain secure. 

Sign up for security and incident alerts such as: 

Develop, implement, exercise, and update security and response plans: 

  • If your facility is regulated by the CFATS program, your Site Security Plan (SSP)/Alternative Security Program (ASP) should account for security degradations in the event of natural disasters, such as providing backup power or contingencies for when on-site security is not available.  
  • If your facility is unregulated but still holds dangerous chemicals,consider incorporating measures to respond appropriately in the event of a disaster.  

For tips on how to further enhance your facility security posture for physical and cyber events, as well as what to do after an event has occurred, check out ChemLock’s No-Notice Events Fact Sheet. 

Facilities can request CISA expertise in facilitating a live, tailored, tabletop exercise. To request a live exercise or drill, please fill out the ChemLock Services Request Form. These ChemLock services are available to all facilities with chemical holdings, regardless of their status with the CFATS program. 

