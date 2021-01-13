Prepare Now for Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices

The recent bombing in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning was the result of an explosion from a recreational vehicle parked in front of an AT&T building in downtown Nashville. Prompt action by local police to evacuate buildings prior to the explosion prevented fatalities. The high potential for loss of life and property in these types of incidents highlights the importance of first responders’ preparedness.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Assessment Team developed the First Responder’s Toolbox on Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED): Preparedness, Recognition and Response . Toolbox resources include:

A historical overview of the 10 VBIED incidents occurring in the United States since 2010.

Specific VBIED tactics, concerns and key safety considerations.

Lists of pre-incident indicators observable on the vehicle itself, as well as other indicators and behaviors related to the vehicle.

A 3D model of evacuation distances based on explosive capacity.

Checklists for standard operating procedures for ongoing duties, facility protection, special events and on-scene response to an incident involving a VBIED.

An incident planning tool sheet, including charted ranges of evacuation distances by explosive capacity and references for additional information.

The VBIED toolbox, along with other toolboxes for first responders, is available on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence website.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

