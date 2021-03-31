Profiles in Leadership: Interview with Renee Forney, Senior Director of Azure Hardware & Infrastructure Security at Microsoft

It’s Women’s History Month! Throughout the month we’ll have our emerging leaders, Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland! Stay tuned throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST, the leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

We are extremely proud to finish this series with Ms. Renee Forney. Ms. Forney currently serves as Microsoft’s Senior Director of Azure Hardware Systems & Infrastructure and is responsible for driving the progression of the global security risk & compliance baseline for Azure hardware systems. Renee is also an Adjunct Professor at Morehouse College where she helps to prepare our next generation to enter the cyber workforce. Prior to this position, she served as Capital One’s Senior Director of Cyber Assurance where she was responsible for Governance and Risk, Supply Chain Risk Management, Customer Authentication, PCI and Mergers and Acquisition Cyber Due Diligence.

Welcome Ms. Forney!

