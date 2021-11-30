Register for CISA’s Virtual 2021 Chemical Security Seminars

The Chemical Security Summit, hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in collaboration with the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC), is the signature industry event for chemical representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors—including energy, communications, transportation, and water—to learn, share perspectives, and engage in dialogue. Securing chemicals in an evolving threat environment requires cross collaboration between facility owners and operators, industry, law enforcement, community members, and all levels of government.

The virtual 2021 Chemical Security Seminars—to be held on December 1, 8, and 15, 2021, in lieu of the in-person Chemical Security Summit—will feature important chemical security information for industry organizations, facility owners and operators, government officials, first responders, and law enforcement. Sessions will discuss and share the latest in chemical security best practices, including:

The state of chemical security—updates for the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program and ongoing nonregulatory chemical security efforts

CISA leadership’s priorities and vision

Case studies from industry representatives

A discussion on ransomware incidents and best practices

A deep dive into the 18 CFATS Risk-Based Performance Standards (RBPS) and best practices

Chemical threat and economic espionage briefings

Challenges encountered with chemical security during the COVID-19 pandemic

The convergence of cyber and physical security

Register today for the 2021 Chemical Security Seminars. The Seminars are free to attend and open to the public. Please register by November 30, 2021.

Download the preliminary agenda for the 2021 Chemical Security Seminars.

