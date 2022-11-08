48.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
spot_img
EventsSubject Matter AreasInfrastructure Security

Register Now for WaterISAC’s H2OSecCon

Security experts will their experiences and recommendations on physical security, IT and OT cybersecurity, and resilience.

By Homeland Security Today

WaterISAC is hosting its first annual virtual event on security – H2OSecCon!

Over three afternoons, November 15 – 17, H2OSecCon will feature water utility and security experts sharing their experiences and recommendations on physical security, IT and OT cybersecurity, and resilience.

In panel discussions and presentations, water utility security and resilience experts, as well as government and private sector authorities will share their knowledge and experience.

Level up on physical security, IT and OT cybersecurity, and resilience.

Topics will include:

  • Physical security threats and solutions for water and wastewater utilities
  • Cybersecurity financial risks and insurance
  • Cybersecurity leadership
  • Secure remote access for industrial control systems
  • The importance of industrial control system monitoring
  • Other sector security priorities, and
  • Much more!

Registration is free for utilities serving fewer than 20,000 individuals.

Register today!

Previous articleGAO: TSA Should Assess Potential for Discrimination in Passenger Screening
Next articlePERSPECTIVE: Military Leaders Must Lead from the Front on Social Media’s Strategic Opportunities and Risks
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals