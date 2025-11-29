spot_img
42.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 29, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure Security

Researchers Assess Scale of Russian Sabotage Operations Against Europe’s Critical Infrastructure

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
November 29, 2025
flag of European Union and map of Europe background. Eu sign. Vector illustration
(iStock Photo)

A recent report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) sheds light on Russia’s ongoing unconventional war against Europe, focusing on sabotage operations targeting critical infrastructure. These attacks, which have escalated since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have included strikes on military sites, energy grids, communications, and undersea cables. The goal of these actions is to destabilize European governments, create social and economic strain, and undermine NATO and EU unity in responding to Russian aggression.

The IISS report details a decentralized sabotage campaign, which has exploited gaps in European security and legal systems, including a reliance on third-country nationals through online recruitment. Despite efforts by European intelligence and security officials, Russia’s tactics have often gone unchecked, with NATO and EU responses proving insufficient.

Europe’s critical infrastructure remains particularly vulnerable due to years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, the report says. While certain NATO operations, like the Baltic Sentry maritime initiative, have had some success, there is concern that Europe’s lack of long-term strategy and resources hampers an effective response.

For more insights into the scale and impact of Russia’s sabotage operations against Europe, read the full report here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
UK Man Jailed for Offences Under Terrorism Act

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES