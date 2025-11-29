Researchers Assess Scale of Russian Sabotage Operations Against Europe’s Critical Infrastructure

A recent report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) sheds light on Russia’s ongoing unconventional war against Europe, focusing on sabotage operations targeting critical infrastructure. These attacks, which have escalated since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have included strikes on military sites, energy grids, communications, and undersea cables. The goal of these actions is to destabilize European governments, create social and economic strain, and undermine NATO and EU unity in responding to Russian aggression.

The IISS report details a decentralized sabotage campaign, which has exploited gaps in European security and legal systems, including a reliance on third-country nationals through online recruitment. Despite efforts by European intelligence and security officials, Russia’s tactics have often gone unchecked, with NATO and EU responses proving insufficient.

Europe’s critical infrastructure remains particularly vulnerable due to years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, the report says. While certain NATO operations, like the Baltic Sentry maritime initiative, have had some success, there is concern that Europe’s lack of long-term strategy and resources hampers an effective response.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)