Resilient Nation Partnership Network Releases Building Alliances for Equitable Resilience Guide

The Resilient Nation Partnership Network (RNPN) is a unique network of organizations and individuals united to help communities take action and become more resilient. Our mission is to inform, educate, and motivate communities to protect themselves from the loss of life, property, and prosperity as a result of natural hazards.

The Resilient Nation Partnership Network is pleased to share Building Alliances for Equitable Resilience. This resource is the result of collaboration by 26 partners in the fields of equity and resilience. Through it, we seek to inspire the whole community to make equitable and resilient practices part of their day-to-day activities. Readers will find guidance, perspectives, personal stories, resources and more. While it is a first step in a long journey, we hope this leads to increased awareness, commitments, and action to make equitable resilience possible for all.

The definition of resilience is broad. It can be challenging to make a concise statement. To classify resilience as a sector is more difficult than ever. What we have learned is that resilience truly has no sector. All organizations and individuals have a stake in creating a more equitable and resilient nation. None of us can do it alone. By placing the success of our partners first and foremost, our network continues to grow. What started as a handful of like-minded individuals has flourished to over 500 organizations. We are always welcoming new voices to join the conversation.

Interested in joining or learning more? The RNPN is an opt-in, peer-to-peer network founded on leveraging knowledge to advance action.

We don’t have a formal agreement with our partners. All we ask for is your participation, motivation, and collaboration. Working together in collective way and harnessing the power of many is more impactful than acting alone.

