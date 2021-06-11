Secretary Mayorkas, Mayor Garcetti Visit L.A. Cyber Lab

Yesterday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti visited the Los Angeles Cyber Lab and received a briefing on its operational capabilities. The Cyber Lab is a prime example of how a public-private partnership can shore up our cyber defenses across every level of government as called for by President Biden.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve, we must adapt to ensure the resilience of our nation’s institutions and critical infrastructure,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “The federal government cannot do this alone. DHS is committed to strengthening its partnerships with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and private sector entities across the country. The LA Cyber Lab is a tremendous example of how public-private partnerships can make us all safer.”

“Cybersecurity threats are becoming more dangerous in cities across America, and thanks to Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security’s partnership, Los Angeles has created a national model for protecting infrastructure and supporting private business,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “It was a privilege to host the Secretary at our Integrated Security Operations Center today and show him how L.A. is leading the way on this critical issue, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Established by the Mayor’s Office in 2017, the LA Cyber Lab’s mission is to bring together public and private sector organizations to better protect communities against malicious cyber actors. In 2018, DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) awarded the LA Cyber Lab a $3 million grant to provide training on cyber hygiene best practices and increase cybersecurity awareness across the greater LA business community and local government organizations. The LA Cyber Lab works with community stakeholders to increase economic prosperity, including through partnerships with academia that provide technical skills training for those seeking careers in cybersecurity.

Through CISA and the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), DHS works closely with public and private sector organizations of all sizes to manage cyber risk. Since 2014, CISA and USSS have provided cybersecurity support to the City of LA and its 44 departments, which serve more than four million residents, including through cyber threat information sharing, skills training, cybersecurity assessments, network defense services, comprehensive full-day cyber exercises, and other resources.

