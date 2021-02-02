Securing the Super Bowl: CBP Gears Up for Super Bowl LV in Tampa

Highly-skilled U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) teams of aircrews, agents and officers are supporting efforts for a safe and secure Super Bowl LV. CBP works alongside local, state and federal law enforcement partners as part of a long-standing partnership with the NFL to keep the public safe—playing a critical role with Super Bowl security operations.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Black Hawk aircrews will conduct Super Bowl security operations, enforcing temporary flight restrictions around Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV. AMO marine crews are patrolling and protecting the Tampa Riverwalk area and waterways. U.S. Border Patrol will conduct maritime and marina patrols along the coastline as part of enhanced border security operations to deter illicit activity ahead of the big game.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) is providing on-site cargo screening capabilities with Non-intrusive Inspection technology. Teams of CBP officers scan hundreds of commercial vehicles and deliveries heading to the stadium area for weapons, explosives and other contraband using advanced inspection technology. CBP also supports coordinated efforts months in advance targeting counterfeit sports merchandise.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working diligently to help secure Super Bowl LV through air and maritime security and tactical operations,” said CBP Region IV Lead Field Coordinator Vernon T. Foret. “CBP personnel support extensive Super Bowl security operations each year as part of coordinated efforts for a safe and secure event.”

CBP is providing support for Super Bowl LV security in the following ways:

● WORKING BEHIND THE SCENES CBP is working behind the scenes to ensure a safe and secure event with local and federal law enforcement partners. Planning begins well in advance and involves meticulous planning.

● AIR AND MARINE OPERATIONS Air and Marine Operations crews have a visible presence leading up to the Super Bowl—patrolling the skies and coordinating with law enforcement partners to help secure the Super Bowl and events in the surrounding area. Air and Marine Operations aircrews and marine crews continually patrol Florida’s coastline as part of efforts to secure our coastal borders.

● CARGO SCREENING CBP Office of Field Operations provides cargo screening capabilities at the Super Bowl. Teams of CBP officers scan commercial vehicles and deliveries heading to the stadium area for weapons, explosives and other contraband using advanced inspection technology.

● SEIZING COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE CBP supports coordinated efforts before the Super Bowl targeting counterfeit sports merchandise. Counterfeit merchandise has economic impacts, legal implications, and health and safety risks. CBP enforces over 400 laws for 40 U.S. agencies and is committed to protecting consumers and enforcing U.S. trade laws.

● COMBATING HUMAN TRAFFICKING CBP is supporting law enforcement partners to raise awareness before the Super Bowl. CBP plays a critical role in the fight against human trafficking and has a number of tools for screening incoming travelers. The same risk-analysis techniques CBP uses to prevent the entry of terrorists and other criminals also help us intercept human traffickers and the victims of human trafficking.

CBP Region IV provides communications and coordination for all CBP surface, land and air assets in Region IV which includes Georgia, Florida, the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands during major disasters and national emergencies.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations in Florida includes more than 2,700 front-line federal officers, agricultural specialists, trade and mission support personnel securing over 1,200 miles of the coastal border and providing travel and trade facilitation. U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and Office of Field Operations (OFO) teams from Region IV deploy during major disasters providing specialized expertise, equipment and helping those in need.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)