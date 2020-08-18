Senate Intelligence Committee Releases Volume 5 of Bipartisan Russia Report

U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Acting Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) released the fifth and final volume of the Committee’s bipartisan Russia investigation titled, “Volume 5: Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities,” which examines Russia’s attempts to gain influence in the American political system during the 2016 elections.

The Committee’s investigation totaled more than three years of investigative activity, more than 200 witness interviews, and more than a million pages of reviewed documents. All five volumes total more than 1300 pages.

You can read “Volume 5: Counterintelligence Threats and Vulnerabilities” here.

Read the Senate Intelligence Committee’s previous reports:

“Volume I: Russian Efforts Against Election Infrastructure”

“Volume II: Russia’s Use of Social Media”

“Volume III: U.S. Government Response to Russian Activities”

“Volume IV: Review of the Intelligence Community Assessment”

Additional declassifications of “Volume IV: Review of Intelligence Community Assessment”

Read more at the Senate Intelligence Committee

