Significant Historical Cyber-Intrusion Campaigns Targeting ICS

Protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure is the responsibility of federal and state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) governments and owners and operators of that infrastructure. The cybersecurity threats posed to the industrial control systems (ICS) that control and operate critical infrastructure are among the most significant and growing issues confronting our nation.

To raise awareness of the risks to—and improve the cyber protection of—critical infrastructure, CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory as well as updates to five alerts and advisories. These alerts and advisories contain information on historical cyber-intrusion campaigns that have targeted ICS:

CISA urges critical infrastructure owners and operators to review the publications listed above and apply the mitigations in Joint CISA-FBI CSA AA21-201A: Gas Pipeline Intrusion Campaign, 2011-2013. CISA also encourages owners and operators to review AR-17-20045: Enhanced Analysis of Malicious Cyber Activity. These products contain threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs); technical indicators; and forensic analysis that critical infrastructure owners and operators can use to reduce their organizations’ exposure to cyber threats. Note: although these publications detail historical activity, the TTPs remain relevant to help network defenders protect against intrusions.

CISA encourages critical infrastructure owners and operators to report cyber incidents to CISA. Note: for information on the U.S. Department of State’s reward program for identifying persons who participate in the malicious cyber activities against U.S. critical infrastructure, see the U.S. Department of State press release.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)