Tom Ridge: Federal Government Is Neglecting Needs of America’s First Responders

About a year into my first term as Pennsylvania governor, our state was slammed by the Blizzard of ‘96. I recall declaring a state of emergency and ordering my fellow Pennsylvanians to stay off the roads. Of course, our first responders were still out in the storm protecting the public.

Isn’t that always the case? We stay safe inside while police, firefighters and paramedics risk their lives to protect ours.

Twenty-five years later, the emergency isn’t a blinding snowstorm, but a devastating pandemic. And again, it’s our first responders who put themselves in harm’s way.

