U.S. Ranks as Most Cyber Capable Nation With China Close Behind

A new report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) shows that cybersecurity and cyber policies have moved to the forefront of the international landscape. And, despite a somewhat shaky 12 months, the United States remains the most “cyber-capable” nation, according to the think tank.

The U.S. was ranked as having the greatest cyber capabilities in over seven categories and is expected to remain atop the leaderboard for at least the next ten years because of the “likely durability of US digital-industrial superiority,” said the IISS report.

Meanwhile, China is the only country that the report deemed to be on the path to joining the first tier. The think tank believes that the future balance of cyber power will likely result from the U.S. restricting China’s access to Western technologies and China’s response. This power dynamic started in the early 2000s when the U.S. and several of its allies started to restrict China. IISS noted that this “partial decoupling” of the West and China points to potential obstacles in China’s path towards cyber power. Sanctions on China were made in response to China’s “malicious behavior” in cyberspace, which could explain why the country is only in the beginning development stages for cyber defenses and cyber-resilience policies for infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another area that China is lacking in when compared to the U.S., the report said. The U.S. developed 66% of global AI open-source software, whereas China comes in at only 13%.

So far, China has remained intent on becoming a cyber powerhouse internationally. The country highlights this by producing cybersecurity strategy goals each year since 2016, and by setting itself up to be a world leader in its indigenous manufacture of core internet technology by 2030.

It is not that the U.S. holds a monopoly over the leaderboard, in fact at least six other countries are leaders in certain aspects of the ICT sector. The major difference between those countries and China, is that the other countries are close U.S. allies.

Among the 15 countries assessed in the report, there are four members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia), three cyber-capable allies (France, Israel and Japan), four countries thought to be cyber threats (China, Russia, Iran and North Korea) and four states that are in cyber-power development stages (India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam).