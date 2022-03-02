55.9 F
WEBINAR Critical Infrastructure Protection: Drinking Water and other Water

By Homeland Security Today
Join HSToday for a webinar with Alan Roberson, the Director of the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators, to discuss how to protect the critical infrastructure that cleans our water on April 12th at 2:00 PM EST.
Register here.

This webinar is open to: law enforcement, water systems, public works, and government. You MUST register with your official email. Google, Yahoo, and other providers will not be accepted.

Alan has over 25 years of experience in drinking water legislation, regulations, and policies on a wide array of issues. Most recently, Alan served as Director of Policy for Corona Environmental Consulting where he developed policy positions for utilities and government agencies on drinking water regulations; served as principal investigator on several Water Research Foundation projects; and collaborated with numerous stakeholders. Previously, he was Director of Federal Relations at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) where he provided technical and policy input on all aspects of the drinking water regulations. He also worked closely with EPA and DHS on implementation of the requirements for vulnerability assessments (VAs) and emergency response plans (ERPs). He has published over 35 peer-reviewed publications covering a broad range of drinking water topics.

